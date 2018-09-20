UCT students' bid to improve lives of Imizamo Yethu residents

In response to poor water and sanitation services in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics has been helping to introduce innovations that improve daily life for residents of the informal settlement, while simultaneously giving students hands-on experience of design and construction.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Michael Louw Senior lecturer in the School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics, leader of project