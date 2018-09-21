How stem cell transplant saved life of Mariska Venter

Mariska Venter was diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukaemia (AML) in 2015

thanks to the South African Bone Marrow Registry, she and had a stem cell

transplant in 2016. She was very fortunate to find a match so quickly.



She spoke to Kieno Kammies about the need for more people to get registered as

bone marrow donors