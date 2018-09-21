How stem cell transplant saved life of Mariska Venter

Mariska Venter was diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukaemia (AML) in 2015
thanks to the South African Bone Marrow Registry, she and had a stem cell
transplant in 2016. She was very fortunate to find a match so quickly.
She spoke to Kieno Kammies about the need for more people to get registered as
bone marrow donors
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST