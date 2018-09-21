Ocean View mother asking for public show of support

Suspects accused of the December 2016 drive-by shooting in Ocean View will find out on Friday 21 September if bail is to be granted. Cindy Woodward, mother of 6-month old Zahnia Woodward, who was killed in the shooting, is calling for public support at the High Court.
She spoke to Kieno Kammies
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST