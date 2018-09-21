UCT Students help showcase local fashion

Following closely on the success of the UWC-student-produced Awear SA fashion show held a few weeks ago, students from the University of Cape Town (UCT), will show South Africa what it is to be part of #SAKotini on 22nd September 2018, when they take to the stage with their own version of Awear SA.



Kieno Kammies spoke to Dehanre Kiewiets, who is the leader of the productions and casting team