#Move4Food campaign reaches goal of 15 000 food items!

Giving Day formed part of the recently launched student-led #Move4Food campaign that aims to create food banks on the Stellenbosch and Tygerberg campuses, with an ambitious target of raising R10 million in 100 days in donations (cash and goods) to ensure that no student goes hungry. Giving Day reached its goal of 15 000 food items on Friday, while several others took part in the Cape Town Marathon yesterday to also raise funds.



Pippa Hudson speaks to Cheryl Benadie, Donor Relations Manager at Stellenbosch universities