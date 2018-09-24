Gender discrimination at senior positions

Research shows that women hold 28% of senior management roles in businesses, with only 3% having a female CEO – 5% lower than the global average. And 31% of SA companies have no women in senior management positions. Namuziya Sikatali is a full-time MBA student at the UCT Graduate School of Business - and her dissertation will cover the topic of how women assert themselves in the workplace.



Pippa Hudson speaks to Namuziya Sikatali full-time MBA student at the UCT GSB