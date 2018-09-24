Here is President Ramaphosa's land reform dream team

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the creation an advisory panel to assist with the on-going land reform debate. Ramaphosa has also formed a 10-person advisory panel which will delegate the right way forward for land reform, in light of the contentious subject of expropriation without compensation.



Pippa Hudson speaks to Prof Ruth Hall Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.