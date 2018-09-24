Using the right language is key when getting children to do tasks

A new study, published in the journal Child Development, has found that asking children “to help” is much more effective than calling them "mommy's little helper". The researchers said that the difference has to do with the types of words, with verbs to talk about actions leading to more resilience - whereas noun words such as “helpers,” “readers” or “artists” were found to not have the same effect.



Pippa Hudson spoke to parenting expert Nikki Bush