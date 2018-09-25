Two Monwabisi bathers missing, another at Milnerton lagoon

NSRI responded to Milnerton Lagoon Beach yesterday following reports of
drownings. A local surfer Chris Poseman notices two young men in the water off-shore
who appeared to be in trouble.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Craig Lambinon Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST