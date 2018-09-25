New visa reforms 'to boost tourism' as part of #StimulusPackage

Cabinet also received a joint report from the Ministers of Home Affairs and Tourism respectively, on a number of visa-related reforms which will make it easier for tourists, business people and academia to come to South Africa. The reforms include amendments to the regulations applying to foreign minors travelling to South Africa, which is expected to be gazetted in October.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Sisa Ntshona CEO of SA Tourism