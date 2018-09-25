Feedback on licence renewal rejection by official

Kieno Kammies received a call last week from Wesley, abiyt his elderly landlord who failed his eyetest when renewing his driver's licence - apparently because he was told to remove his glasses for the test. Richard Bosman, the executive director for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town looked into the matter - and provided some feedback to Kieno.
Richard Bosman Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST