Feedback on licence renewal rejection by official

Kieno Kammies received a call last week from Wesley, abiyt his elderly landlord who failed his eyetest when renewing his driver's licence - apparently because he was told to remove his glasses for the test. Richard Bosman, the executive director for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town looked into the matter - and provided some feedback to Kieno.



Richard Bosman Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town