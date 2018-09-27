Barry Gilder's "The List" tells a story of post-Apartheid intelligence service

Topic: Barry Gilder's "The List" tells a story of post-Apartheid intelligence service



Barry Gilder's new book The List tells the story of a group of veterans of MK,

of ANC intelligence and of the post-apartheid intelligence service, who are

formed into a secret task team by the newly elected president to investigate

the possibility of such remnants of apartheid security threatening to obstruct

the radical changes that he and his team are planning. He speak to Kieno

Kammies