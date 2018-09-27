Guest: Barry Gilder, Author - "The List" tells a story of post-Apartheid intelligence service
Host: Kieno Karmies, The Kieno Karmies Show
Topic: Barry Gilder's "The List" tells a story of post-Apartheid intelligence service
Barry Gilder's new book The List tells the story of a group of veterans of MK,
of ANC intelligence and of the post-apartheid intelligence service, who are
formed into a secret task team by the newly elected president to investigate
the possibility of such remnants of apartheid security threatening to obstruct
the radical changes that he and his team are planning. He speak to Kieno
Kammies
