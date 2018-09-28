Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Host: Kieno Karmies, The Kieno Karmies Show
Topic: Finance Week That Was: Sobering judgment for lying Banxilile - Bathabile
Sobering judgment for lying Banxilile ….
Goodbye, finally, to Siyabonga Gama as Transnet board moves to end his brief stint
Gupta leaks make it to the Zondo commission into state capture as SA signs an extradition treaty with UAE.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST