Bellville taxi rank reopeneds

Guest: Donald Grant, Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC
Topic: Bellville taxi rank reopened
The Bellville Taxi Rank was reopened yesterday (Thursday) at 3pm after being closed for the past few days following the violent events that took place there last week between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), affiliated Bellville Taxi
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST