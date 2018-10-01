What Cape Town commuters can expect after triple fire threat

Three train fires in one day has set Metrorail's operations even further back in the Mother City. Trains were burnt at Cape Town, Firgrove and Mbekweni stations, leaving Metrorail with only 42 operational train sets. They need 88 to keep the service running smoothly.



Kieno Kammies speakls to Richard Walker Metrorail Regional Manager