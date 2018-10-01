Eye on Education: Looking at the new fields of study

What you might have learned at university 20 or even 10 years ago might not be enough to keep you ahead of the pack, nor will those courses you did last year - so what are the new fields of study that are coming out, and which will in the near future likely become mainstream?



Kieno Kammies speaks to Associate Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, the program director of the Executive MBA at the Graduate School of Business