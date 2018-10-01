Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him

Adrian Lackay has been locked in a three year long legal stand off with suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Moyane slapped Lackay with a R12million cicil suit after the former Sars spokesman claimed Moyane was on a sustained campaign to destabilise the
revenue collection body. Today Lackay has been vindicated after Moyane dropped the civil case.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Adrian Lackay Former Spokesperson at Sars
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST