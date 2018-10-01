Be a hero for Groote Schuur

Groote Schuur hospital provides an invaluable service to scores of people living in the province. But now it is time to help the helpers. Groote Schuur needs 84 beds and equipment for the Intensive and High Care Units. But at a cost of R8million, they are launching a campaign to help raise the much needed funds.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Doctor Zameer Brey chair of the Groote Schuur Hospital board.