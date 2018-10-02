These want to change the way the world talks about mental health

The Crazy for Walking initiative was started last year (2017) with a walk from Pretoria to Cape Town to highlight the issue - but not many people can take time off to participate - so this year they've made it more accessible.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Marlene van den Bergh
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST