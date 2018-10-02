The story of Beaver Creek Coffee

Yesterday morning a listener phoned in to the show to chat to us about an experience she has while on holiday in the Eastern Cape. She visited Beaver Creak Estate. A family owned coffee growing plantation. Kieno chats to Dylan Cummings, Managing Director of Beaver Creek Coffee Estate and family of the original founder.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Dylan Cummings Managing Director of Beaver Creek Coffee Estate and family of the original founder