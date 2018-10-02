Paralympian victorious in Equality Court case against Cape Town wine farm

Four years ago paralympian swimmer Hendri Herbst was prevented from entering the restaurant at upmarket winery, Durbanville Hills because of his guide dog. He took legal action, and last week, the winery admitted they had discriminated against him, and settled the matter.
