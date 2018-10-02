Turned away from hospital and left to die

Hugh from Noordhoek told us about a homeless man who was often seen living outside the charity shop near Retreat train station. The man had been ill and the staff at the charity shop took him to Retreat clinic, but he was turned away due to a shortage of beds. The man was found dead the other morning.



Kieno Kammies followed up by speaking to Marika Champion Spokesperson – Western Cape Department of Health.