Pearlie Joubert on Sunday Times handling of SARS Rogue Unit story

Pearlie Joubert resigned from the Sunday Times in January 2015 because she was not willing to be party to practices at the Sunday Times which she believed to have been unethical and immoral. It was in reference to the coverage the newspaper had given to the "SARS rogue unit.
Kieno Kammies speaks to her.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST