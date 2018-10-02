Petrol price to hit record breaking high

At midnight today South African drivers are set to feel the pinch as the petrol price goes up by a record breaking R1 per litre. Professor Stephan Krygsman, an expert in transport economics in the Department of Logistics at Stellenbosch University explains what it means for cash-strapped consumers.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan African Investments and Research Services, to get a sense of what it means for cash-strapped consumers.