Clinic shut down after chaos erupts in Kraaifontein over evictions

The City of Cape Town has condemned an attack on the Wallacedene clinic that forced authorities to close its doors. On Wednesday the City will decide if services will continue.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST