MEC Alan Winde Metrorail should be run by the municipality

Regular delays of more than an hour, burnt out rolling stock and a lack of safety has plunged train travel in the Cape into a crisis. The DA's candidate for the office of Premier, Alan Winde, says if he has his way, Metrorail will be run by the local municipality.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Alan Winde MEC of Economic Opportunities at Western Cape Government