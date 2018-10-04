MEC Alan Winde Metrorail should be run by the municipality

Regular delays of more than an hour, burnt out rolling stock and a lack of safety has plunged train travel in the Cape into a crisis. The DA's candidate for the office of Premier, Alan Winde, says if he has his way, Metrorail will be run by the local municipality.
