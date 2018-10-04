Mapping the Cape's way out of transport chaos

According to the Deloitte City Mobility Index, Cape Town transport is in a mess. And it is because of the high use of private vehicles due to unreliable public transport which is one of the biggest sources of air pollution in the city. Deloitte's Jan-Hendri Tromp explains how we can navigate a way out of this mess.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Jan-Hendri Tromp Senior Chief of Staff, Automotive at Deloitte