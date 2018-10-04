Cape Town-based BrandsEye provided data for study on Trump comments

According to a number of news reports at the time, US President Donald Trump was in a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office of the White House when he described some nations as "shithole countries". While he later denied saying the vulgarity, many came out to condemn it. But what about public sentiment? Cape Town-based BrandsEye analysed data and supplied them to the Norman Lear Centre at the University of Southern California.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Nic Rey Chief Marketing Officer at BrandsEye