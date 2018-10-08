Eye on education creating a work-life balance

The Lean Institute Africa is a non-profit company with the aim of promoting Lean Management in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are a specialised unit of the Graduate School of Business (UCT). Rose Heathcote is the CEO of the Lean Institute Africa.

She is also the author of Clear Direction Drive the Right Change in the Right Way and Making a Difference (Streamlining Patient Care and Liberating Resources.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Rose Heathcote CEO Lean Institute Africa