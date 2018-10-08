Prasa safety permit on the line

Under fire Prasa is breathing a sigh of relief after they were confronted by the Rail Safety Regulator about why they should not have their safety permit suspended. A court has given Prasa till Thursday to provide answers as to why RSR should not withdraw the safety permit.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Madelein Williams GM of Communications at Rail Safety Regulator
