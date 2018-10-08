The latest Indonesia disaster death toll climbs to 1763

With 1763 people confirmed dead in Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami, authorities say they will call off their search for survivors on Thursday. They will then focus on disaster relief for the more than 70 000 displaced persons.
Kieno Kammies speaks to EWN Reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST