De Lille to sue businessman for R1m over bribery claims

After a bruising legal battle with her own party, Mayor Patricia De Lille is on the warpath.

The outgoing mayor has been informed by the Hawks they are not prosecuting her in relation to the allegations of bribery by businessman Anthony Faul which the DA had threatened her with. This means she can now launch a series of defamation suits to clear her name.



Kieno Kammies speaks to the outgoing Mayor at City of Cape Town Patricia De Lille