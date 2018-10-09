Is it good news that Swahili is coming to South African schools?

Starting in 2020, schools will teach Kiswahili as an optional language, making it the first African language outside South Africa to be offered in class. But why does South Africa need another language on top of the local 11 as well as the various foreign languages some schools offer?



Kieno Kammies chats to Dr Peter Mose, Post-doctoral fellow. Rhodes University, to find out.