Camps Bay beach drowning

A very sad thing happened yesterday on Camps Bay main beach. I saw for the first time a person die in front of me after he had gone for a quick swim with a friend and drowned. He was a family man with 2 kids and a wife just having a Sunday beach day.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Michaela Lawrence who was on the beach at the time of the incident.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST