Tombstones that celebrate the life of the deceased

Guest: Lebohang Khitsane CEO Bataung Memorials and Tombstones



Quite a number of people have taken to social media to comment on the tombstone that was erected for the late Joe Mafela, who died recently in a car crash.



It features a flatscreen tv, a tv unit, coffee table and a sofa…



Comments ranged from being amused to those saying that the family were being over-the-top.



But why should we be expecting tombstones to be “traditional” - what we have come to expect them to be? Praying angels and doves being set free?



If you’ve ever walked through Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, France, you will see a mix of tombstones from the simple one for Jim Morrison, to the art deco style monument for Oscar Wilde, covered in lipstick until not too long ago.



We thought it would be interesting to find out if we have moved on from the plain and sedate to the dynamic and celebratory that we are seeing more of… especially as modern machinery allows for the creation of custom tombstones.



The company that made Joe Mafela’s tombstone is Bataung Memorials and Tombstones, and we’re joined by their CEO Lebohang Khitsane...



