Nene out Tito Mboweni appointed new finance minister

South Africa has its 6th Finance Minister since 1996. Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Reserve Bank Governor, Tito Mboweni as the new Finance head, after Nhlanhla Nene resigned following his admission he had met with the Guptas.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Khusela Diko Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency.