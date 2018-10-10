Another horror journey for Shosholoza Meyl passengers

Mario called into the show to tell us that his wife was due to arrive in Cape Town the previous afternoon on the Shosholoza Meyl, but that it had broken down a number of times and by 6am, were still stuck outside Touwsrivier. They had run out of food and drink on board and passengers had to make their way across train tracks to make use of a nearby filling station.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Daisy Daniel head of Communication and Marketing for the Shosholoza Meyl at PRASA
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST