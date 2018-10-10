Another horror journey for Shosholoza Meyl passengers

Mario called into the show to tell us that his wife was due to arrive in Cape Town the previous afternoon on the Shosholoza Meyl, but that it had broken down a number of times and by 6am, were still stuck outside Touwsrivier. They had run out of food and drink on board and passengers had to make their way across train tracks to make use of a nearby filling station.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Daisy Daniel head of Communication and Marketing for the Shosholoza Meyl at PRASA