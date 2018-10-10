Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages to discontinue the supply of plastic straws

In an attempt to do their part in curbing waste produced by the manufacturing sector - Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages has taken the decision to stop supplying customers with plastic straws.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Priscilla Urquhart Public Affairs and Communications Manager.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST