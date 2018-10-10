Blue flag beaches list to be announced

Safety on our beaches was a major talking point after the drowning of a man on Camps Bay beach over the weekend. This Friday 12 October will see the announcement of South Africa's Blue Flag beaches - an international award for beaches that meet certain requirements, including the presence of lifeguards.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Vincent Shacks General Manager of the Eco-Tourism Unit at WESSA Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa.