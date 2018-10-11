Policing crisis on the Cape Flats

Earlier this week we were all moved by a call from a young Lavender Hill resident. Fourteen year old Cody Lee painted a grim picture of daily life for her and her siblings. Gang gunfire is a regular occurrence and they spend all their time indoors so they do not end up yet another crossfire statistic.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Simon Howell Researcher at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum