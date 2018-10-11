School uniform supply and competition law

A parent contacted us and sent through a letter from the headmaster of Table View Primary, informing parents about the school uniform supplier they had signed a contract with. The letter stated that in terms of that contract, no other supplier could

provide the school uniform. Is this legal in terms of our competition law?



Kieno Kammies speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner at Competition Commission and Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications at Western Cape

Education Department