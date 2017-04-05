Human organs for sale the big reveal

Guest: Shane Vermooten Director and co-writer – “Bypass” (Movie)



Imagine if a loved one became gravely ill and required an organ transplant – but the formal process was just too bogged down with red tape.



Would you be willing to pay for the much-needed organ for a price determined by market prices?



Imagine the reaction of passers-by who have been receiving a flyer for a new clinic that specialises in human organ transplants:



And if you went to the website (www.newdayorgans.com) – you’d see a list of organs and respective prices… Hearts, lungs, kidneys, skin grafts



Shocked?



Many people were as well…(and some thought it was an early April’s Fool prank) but here to tell us more about is Shane Vermooten…







Additional info:



In many countries, people can sign up to be organ donors. But in some countries, one is automatically an organ donor unless you choose to opt-out. And while it might make it easier to find a tissue match it also brings along another set of problems – anyone can become the potential target of unscrupulous organ traffickers