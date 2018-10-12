Embryonix project teaching school kids future career options

Kamers/Makers has grown from a home based fair into a nationwide, four show spectacle that last year attracted 60 000 shoppers. Now they are about to launch an incredible internship programme called the Embryonix project which offers learners valuable time with the artisan that best suits their interests.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Jeremy Doveton-Helps Brand Strategist KAMERS.