A firefighter's widow speaks out

Kelly says the City's bosses made loads of promises of support for her at candice's funeral, but to date they have not been forthcoming. The only contact she had with them was when they contacted her looking for a specific pants which was part of Candice's uniform. it turned out it was the one she was wearing when she dies.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Kelly Kruger is the partner of brave firefighter, Candice Kruger.