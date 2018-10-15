The panel in search for new NPA boss

President Ramaphosa is setting up a special committee to help him find a new head for the Directorate of Public Prosecutions. And he has invited a number of legal bodies to make proposals.



Kieno Kammies speaks to Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and Judge Johan Kriegler Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law.