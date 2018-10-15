National pollen monitoring under threat

With pollen levels in Cape Town at an all time high in recent weeks, hay fever
sufferers and people with respiratory issues, have been dealt a blow. It seems
the monitoring of pollen levels and the subsequent warnings could soon be a
thing of the past.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Jonny Peter Head of the Allergy and Immunology unit at the UCT Lung Institute.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST