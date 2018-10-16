It may cost SARS R1billion to avoid collapse of IT infrastructure

The SARS e-filing system has for the most part been successful in allowing taxpayers to submit their tax returns on time and without too much fuss. But the system might be under threat due to the halting of the modernisation programme in 2014 after the now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane took over, and it may cost as much as R1billion to repair the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) IT infrastructure.



Pippa Hudson speaks to Marc Sevitz of Tax Tim to look at the potential consequences.