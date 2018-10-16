The reasons cool kids cabs hit a dead end

Yesterday morning when the MyCiti bus service came to a halt when strike action hit, several parents where left unable to get their kids to school. Several listeners suggested we get in touch with Cool Kids Cabs, a company that provides reliable and safe transport for children to and from school. While the company is a raging success in JHB, unfortunately it didn't take off in Cape Town and 2 weeks ago it closed its doors.



Pippa Hudson speaks to Tiffini Wessing Hein founder of Cool (Kids) Cabs.