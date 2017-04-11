Local start up harnesses the power of 3D Printing

Guest: Lethabo Motswaledi Co-founder: 3D Power



Imagine a world where you can make anything you want, just by pressing "print”. The establishment of this dream– of creating 3D printers – is not only exciting but promises a fascinating future, depending on what we make it and why.



Two UCT engineering graduates decided to capitalize on this and have created a product development start-up solely focused on 3D printing & the possibilities thereof.



We speak to the founders of that start-up, 3D Power next…



Additional information



https://www.3dpower.co.za/about-3d-power



https://www.thehourglassproject.co.za/



https://www.hellobaby3dprints.com/