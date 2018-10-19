SA teen entrepreneur foundation awards

SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation are having their Grand Finale event, where they honour young learners who have been a part of their year-long entrepreneur programme at high schools across the Cape.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Lydia Zingoni Executive Director at Sa Teen Entrepreneur
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST